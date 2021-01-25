Mecklenburg County Jail releases vaccine plan amid declining cases

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has released their plans to vaccinate inmates as they say cases at the jail are continuing to decrease.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that three inmates have already been vaccinated in line with the plan released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

According to NCDHHS, adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Group 2 “regardless of

medical condition or living situation,” two residents over the age of 65 and one resident over the age of 75 requested vaccinations.

While COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the county and state, officials say cases at the detention center are decreasing with just 12 active cases and one hospitalization.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to stay in contact with county health officials and protocols remain in place to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our facilities