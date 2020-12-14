Mecklenburg County Jail lifts lockdown after completing COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Detention Center is lifting a COVID-19 lockdown after finishing more than 750 tests across the jail.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office officials say they finished testing on Saturday with a total of 22 staff testing positive from the 768 rapid tests performed. Of the staff who did test positive, all were asymptomatic and had reported to work unaware that they were infected.

All contact tracing has also been completed to determine potential exposures by those positive staff to other staff and residents.

There are now 477 residents in isolation, including 157 who have active cases of COVID-19, which is up 50 since last Thursday.

No residents have required hospitalizations or ventilator support, and officials say there have been no COVID-related deaths.

The Sheriff’s Office says their modeling suggests a potential plateau of active cases and is continuing to stress that they are taking good care of all residents with their healthcare provider, Wellpath.

“While one case of COVID-19 in our facility is one case too many – be it a resident or a member of the staff – I remain impressed by and grateful for the dedication and commitment of our medical team and detention officers in the management of the current outbreak,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We’re not out of the woods just yet, but we can see the light through the trees now. Hopefully, this week will bring better news, and the lessons learned – our new rapid testing protocols in particular – will serve us well if and when we are faced with another outbreak down the road.”

