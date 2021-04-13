Mecklenburg County health officials worry J&J vaccine pause will increase hesitancy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– At Bank of America Stadium, crowds filed in to get their shot on Tuesday.

Elaine Bryant is getting a Pfizer vaccine. She’s troubled by reports of rare blood clots that have resulted in a pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was recommended but not mandated by the government.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Bryant.

More than six million J&J shots have been administered across the US. Six cases have resulted in severe and rare blood clotting in women aged 18-48. One of those cases was deadly and another patient is in critical condition, the FDA said.

Mecklenburg County health officials, along with the FDA and CDC, stress that this is extremely rare. There are no reported issues with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“I hadn’t heard about that until now,” said Kwasi Ballantyne, who was in line to get his Pfizer shot.

He thinks the pause could do more harm at a time when vaccines are needed and skepticism is still present.

“I think that’s overly cautious,” said Ballantyne. “If the vaccine is 95 percent effective like they say then getting people vaccinated will probably benefit the public more than halting vaccinations over six blood clots.”

Mecklenburg County health officials worry this will make people already hesitant to get vaccinated even more reluctant to do so.

“We are continuing to encourage people to get vaccinated,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

At a virtual news conference, officials say suspending the shot out of an abundance of caution is the right move.

“The worst thing we could do is plow ahead and have multiple cases pop up,” said Harris. “I’m not saying that’s what would happen. But it is smart to pause and take a few days to carefully assess the situation.”

The county has temporarily suspended using J&J vaccines. If you already signed up, it will be replaced with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which have had no reported issues. County health officials are working to reschedule or replace the vaccines for events already scheduled this week and say there is enough to supply on hand.

The J&J vaccines will be stored and not thrown out during this pause.

“This pause is being recommended out of an abundance of caution,” said Mecklenburg County Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan. “And I think further highlights the fact covid-19 vaccine safety it has been and will continue to be the top priority throughout the entire vaccination process.”

The FDA says if you got the J&J shot a month ago your risk is very low. If you got it within the past few weeks, seek medical treatment if you experience symptoms unrelated to the normal flu-like side-effects that are normal and expected. Symptoms to watch for could include severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.