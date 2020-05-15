Mecklenburg County health officials still have concerns as NC inches closer to phase 2

By this time next week, we could know if North Carolina is moving ahead with phase two of reopening.

If you can’t tell from the cars on the road or the people in the park, more people are getting out.

“We are not social distancing as much as we were a week ago,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Harris says even though the distancing is at a higher rate than it was, it’s a worry.

“It is a concern and something we’ll have to keep an eye on,” said Harris.

That’s just one of the details we’re getting from state and local health officials about a week out from the expected start of phase two.

The numbers are largely what we saw before phase one started. The number of cases are going up, but the overall percentage is down.

The is, however, a question of how to move forward. The Governor says counties are wanting to call the shots.

“We are getting a lot of input from local officials that want to do their own thing in their own county. We’re hearing a lot of from businesses that are yet to operate,” Gov. Cooper said.

Mecklenburg, for its part, says they’re sticking with the state, for now and they don’t expect a booming start back.

“Retail is still trying to open up, and i don’t think on May 22, that you’re going to flip the switch and everything’s going to reopen, and it’s going to take some time,” County Manager Dena Diorio.

CMPD says fraud is also starting to be an issue, targeting businesses and vulnerable people.

“Everything from online sales of masks, to people selling all types of snake oils related to COVID-19,” Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Health officials are issuing a warning as things start to slowly return to normal.

“This reopening that’s happening across our state and across the country is not a get out of jail free card. We are still susceptible to this virus,” Harris said.

The county says as a result of social distancing measures, 47,000 people have avoided being hospitalized and it’s saved 5,000 lives, just here in Mecklenburg.