Mecklenburg County health officials say mass gatherings contribute to rise in COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Just this week, Mecklenburg County has seen cases of COVID-19 confirmed after a political rally, more cases associated with a deadly church outbreak and a cluster of cases that has just shown up at a restaurant.

County health officials say the COVID-19 numbers are rising, and they’ve said, simply, that it doesn’t have to be this way. Officials are saying that while most everyone, people and businesses, have been following the pandemic guidance, those that haven’t have contributed to the increases we’re seeing now.

“We need to be part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Officials say part of the problem is people not following guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two cases were confirmed after a President Donald Trump’s rally in Gastonia, 181 cases now confirmed with the house of prayer in charlotte and at least four cases confirmed at Nikkos in South End—all instances where people were either gathered in large numbers, not social distancing and not wearing masks.

“And we are seeing other venues where people are gathering inappropriately and the potential for spread increases,” Harris said.

But they are encouraged by what is happening. CMPD says Nikkos has closed temporarily.

“Perhaps they are taking the message and will re-open in a more responsible manner. We don’t know, but when they do reopen, we’ll be there,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

With the House of Prayer, the county says the church is co-operating with new measures, which include capacity requirements, and they plan on opening every campus across the county immediately with the exception of the Beatties Ford location, which was the source of the outbreak. The county says the church is keeping that building closed for the next week.

“We understand the need for spiritual support right now. Many people depend on their faith for that kind of support,” Harris said.

Mecklenburg County officials say, right now, there are not any plans to change course on fighting COVID-19. The state recently sent letters out, encouraging counties to start enacting, among other things, civil penalties for not following pandemic guidelines. The county says it’s been talked about, but no action has been taken.

