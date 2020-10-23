Mecklenburg County health officials say certain counties driving NC COVID-19 cases up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The U.S. is now averaging 60,000 daily coronavirus cases with a 30 percent spike in the last 14 days, signaling that the country is now in the middle of a third COVID-19 peak.

Here at home, portions of North Carolina are seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

“We are definitely seeing upticks,” Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health told FOX 46. “I would say that’s not evenly distributed across all areas.”

Passaretti is the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health. She says certain parts of the state are the driving force.

“Certain counties, certain hospitals are seeing higher volumes of COVID patients than others,” Passaretti said.

The statewide rate of infection has fallen to 5.9 percent, but in places like Cleveland, Lincoln and Gaston counties, percent positive rates are nearly double.

“We’ve seen Gaston who has seen a tripling in the number of hospitalizations they’ve had in the last 30 days,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Caromont Regional Medical center in Gastonia tells FOX 46 that in the last month, the number of COVID patients has climbed from 15 to 70 per day.

Doctors there too busy to interview, but, Harris says those trends match what is being seen in other counties, particularly in the western part of the state.

“We are hearing that some hospitals in the western part of the state are overwhelmed and they are diverting patients to the Charlotte area and the Winston-Salem area,”

Health officials in Lincoln County say they anticipated this latest “spike” in cases and “stay focused on the county-wide case presence and medical resource burden.”

Dr. Passaretti says people need to take responsibility and do as much as they can to slow the spread in their communities.

“There’s a very real sense of COVID fatigue. There are increasing group gatherings and things like that which still have to be done smartly, you know wearing masks and taking those precautions to limit spread or we could get into dangerous territory as far as capacity within our healthcare system,”

The Cleveland County public health center tells FOX 46 they’ve seen a 45-percent increase in new COVID-19 cases since mid-September.

County officials say two ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities are partly to blame. They also say low numbers in late August may have given residents a false sense of security, leading many to let their guard down.

