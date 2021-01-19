Mecklenburg County health officials pushing for more vaccinations after child dies of COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A child in Mecklenburg County has lost their life from COVID-19, and health officials are calling it an “unacceptable situation.” It’s the second time this has happened in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The county is not releasing that information for privacy reasons. The news comes as the county is seeing a downtick in new cases, but health officials say that, despite the vaccine, social distancing, and masks we are nowhere near out of the woods.

Mecklenburg County will soon be opening up vaccine appointments for those 65 and older, regardless of their health, can soon get the vaccine.

Despite that opening, however, there are still issues getting it in people’s arms–something county health officials are quick to note and quick to note that they don’t like, either.

“We’re trying to be patient. We’re finding it very difficult,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

It’s on top of their own metrics, which show mixed success.

The good news is that daily cases are going down, more vaccine is set to be on the way.

The mixed news, though, shows that Mecklenburg County is limited in what they’re getting so far of the vaccine, and it’s affecting their own rollout.

The bad news is that another child has died of COVID in the county.

“This is not an acceptable situation for Mecklenburg County and we need to stay focused on how we can prevent it from happening again,” Harris said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

That news does have bearing on a lot of things. CMS has been using some of the county health department data, which shows, even with school returning back remote, more cases are in more schools.

“Last week, we were at 82 schools, so this is a significant increase in red.”

Harris says, to get those numbers down, they will need more vaccine than they’re getting now.

“In all, we’re getting is 1,950 doses and our hospitals are getting more than that, but still not a huge number, then it’s going to be a while before we get that percentage vaccinated in our community.”

Despite cases going down in Mecklenburg, hospitalizations are up, but that is usually known as a lagging indicator for COVID cases.

Harris says both will get a close eye over the next couple of weeks to see if either are a trend.