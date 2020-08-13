Mecklenburg County health leaders consider options for school year moving forward as COVID-19 cases drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County health leaders say the city is moving in the right direction, getting COVID-19 under control.

The virus is still having a large impact on our community, but the discussion about what it’ll take to get kids back in the classroom.

The county says the numbers matter less than the preparation, but parents we spoke with say they’re frustrated by that answer.

“Metrics alone can not be the determinate on whether students are going back or not. We have to make sure schools have the appropriate plans in place,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says.

It’s an inevitability, but the question right now is how far off it is.

“There’s not a plan,” Marissa Glanton said.

Glanton is the mother of a CMS student with special needs.

“He learns better from in-person learning,” said Glanton.

She’s one of many parents we’ve heard from that say there’s not been consistent messaging, or even a firm plan for the school year from those they have spoken with.

“We definitely need to stay in so that the numbers can drop down, I agree with that. I just feel their needs aren’t going to me met through it.”

A lot of that has had to do with the fluctuation in COVID-19 numbers. The ups, the downs and everything in between have dictated many of the moves CMS has made recently.

The changes, essentially giving whiplash to parents and even though the numbers for Mecklenburg County are down right now, Harris says the most important thing, once the COVID-19 numbers stay down and plans are in place, will be the willingness to go back to class.

“We are going to see cases. We just got to put things in place to reduce the risk as much as possible,” Harris said.

Glanton agrees that cases need to go down before her son will go back, but right now, her son needs a plan for the year.

Harris says there is no actual goal right now from the county’s perspective on percent positives. The state has touted a 5 percent positive rate, though some states are wanting those numbers lower than that.