Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris to retire at end of year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has announced that she will retire at the end of 2021, after four years in the position.

The announcement comes almost a year and a half leading Meck County through the COVID-19 pandemic and Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington will succeed her.

“Gibbie is a true public health professional who has worked to bring competency, leadership, respect and trust to Public Health in Mecklenburg County,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio. “Thanks to her leadership, we have truly been able to help improve the quality of life for our residents. I wish her and her family the best of luck.”

Harris was the county’s interim public health director from June-October 2016 before she was named the permanent director. She served in multiple positions throughout North Carolina during her 30+ year career and was named the North Carolina Health Director of the Year in 2011 while working in Buncombe County.

“It has been an honor to serve as the County’s health director over the past five years,” said Harris. “I have had the distinct pleasure of working alongside many dedicated and hard-working public health staff, volunteers, and partners during my time here. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve the Mecklenburg community with them and, more importantly, the outstanding jobs and important work they have done and continue to do every day.”

Dr. Washington will take over the health director role at the start of 2022 after spending the past 16 months as a second-in-command for the department behind Harris.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this role,” said Washington. “It has been a privilege to serve with an incredible team of public health professionals in our department over the past year. We strive every day to protect and improve the health of our community and make good health possible for everyone. I’m looking forward to continuing to work together in serving the residents of Mecklenburg County.”

Prior to starting work with Meck County in 2020, Washington most recently worked as Chief Epidemiologist and Deputy Commissioner with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health from 2017-2020.