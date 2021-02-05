Mecklenburg County follows state trend with low vaccination rates among African-Americans

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We now know more about who is getting the COVID-19 vaccine county-by-county across North Carolina.

The numbers might be surprising for some because the coronavirus has disproportionately affected minority populations.

African-Americans and Hispanic populations are more likely to die from COVID-19, but, at least right now, whites are the ones mainly getting the vaccine.

“North Carolina continues to lead the country on data transparency with a focus on race and ethnicity data,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said when the data was released. “More importantly, we use this critical data to drive our vaccine operations work to ensure equity across our state.”

According to recently released data, in Mecklenburg County, whites have made up 72 percent of the first-dose vaccinations so far, compared with 16 percent of African-Americans and only a small fraction of the Latinx population, which, in the information we got, is listed by ethnicity and not by race.

“Most of our community-level deaths are happening–and when I say community-level I mean outside of long-term care facilities–are happening among people of color,” County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Harris says there is a reason for this disparity right now.

Those in the front-line health care field and in long-term care facilities, who have been getting the vaccine, are disproportionately white.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

FOX 46 spoke with her just before the information was released and she says they’re going to be using this data to get those numbers evened out.

“A lot of our cases are higher in those populations. We need to exceed their percentage in the community with the vaccine, and we haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Harris says that effort will start this weekend. They say they will be targeting the older immigrant population in Mecklenburg County, starting this weekend.