Mecklenburg County election officials ensure that despite some receiving 2 mail in-ballots, no one can vote twice

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A mail-in ballot mistake has left some voters scratching their heads, and a tweet from President Donald Trump is putting more attention on the issue.

It’s anticipated around 500,000 people will vote in Mecklenburg County this November, with the majority voting early or by mail. Several hundred people across Mecklenburg County received two absentee ballots and the mishap has echoed all the way to the White House.

In a tweet posted earlier today, President Trump said “Just out: Some people in the great state of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!”

Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Even though some voters got two ballots, election officials say no matter what happens, it is impossible to vote twice.

“470 something went into the shredder and we re-printed the label so we could send those original 400 back out. So, it’s an identical label sent out to the identical voter,” said Michael Dickerson, Director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

Dickerson says error occurred in a batch of 933 absentee ballots, of those less than 500 were duplicated.

However, he ensures only one vote will be counted.

“The minute that comes in you are listed as voting. So if you go anywhere in the county and try to vote early or you go to your precinct on election day your name will show up listed as already voting. So, you will not be able to vote,” Dickerson said.

When asked to respond to the President’s tweet Dickerson had this to say: “We discovered this, we alerted my board in my state board chairman of the issue. We have practices in place in North Carolina that prevent this from happening and that’s all I really have to say.”

Dickerson says there will always be scrutiny surrounding elections but he’s confident the unique identifiers on ballot return envelopes will keep voters and the election secure.

“It’s not frustrating. I understand people can make comments all they want what we try to do is follow the general statutes and the rules set forth by the state board to protect all voters.”

You can request an absentee ballot up until 5 p.m. on October 27 and you’re encouraged to return them early.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE