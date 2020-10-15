Mecklenburg County early voters find short lines Uptown, long lines in neighborhood locations

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Early voting is underway in North Carolina. Mecklenburg County has 33 early voting sites this year which is an increase of 11 compared to the election in 2016.



From the Beatties Ford Road Library in North Charlotte, to the Bojangles Coliseum in West Charlotte, voters lined up as if it was election day. Some waited in line early Thursday morning for more than an hour.

“I am glad to see that people are actually getting out to vote. If you have to wait in line that means a lot of people are voting and that’s a great thing,” said voter, Stephen Davis.

Davis is a recent transplant from Georgia. He waited about an hour at the Bojangles Coliseum to cast his first ever ballot in North Carolina.

“The voting process is very easy and simple. It went very quick,” said Davis.

Mecklenburg County is focusing on using large venues for early voting this year. At the Spectrum Center in Uptown there was barely a line outside at 9 a.m.

“The woman who I was working with said it was very busy first thing this morning. I think it’s great. I was just about to text my friends to say you better come out now, it’s quick,’ said voter, Gwendoline Chalan

The arena uptown able to get voters in and out quickly since it’s is the largest early voting site in Mecklenburg County with 38 polling stations.



The glory of early voting over the next 17 days allows voters to vote at any location within a county. That means voters can literally skip around until they find a location with a shorter line.



“I counted and there was over 100 people so I decided that I would come and check out some other places and this is on the list. I walked right in voted right away,” said John Merrick, who started at Bank of America Stadium, but switch to the shorter line at the Spectrum Center.

All 33 early voting sites in Mecklenburg County will be open every day until October 31. Each site also allows curbside voting for voters who don’t feel comfortable or are physically limited from going inside a polling location.

