Mecklenburg County drafts order for mask mandate ahead of Cooper’s planned announcement

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A mask mandate in Mecklenburg County could soon become a reality. Tuesday night county commissioners passed a motion ordering county staff to draft an order.

While the state waits to hear from Governor Roy Cooper on whether or not everyone in North Carolina will be required to wear a mask, Mecklenburg County commissioners say they want their own, much like other cities and towns in North Carolina have passed.

It seems a lot of places, but not every place has a sign, urging or in some cases, requiring, masks and face coverings.

“If you’re not seated, drinking a beer, keep that mask on,” said Michael Brawley, owner of Brawley’s Beverage.

At Brawley’s Beverage, it’s hard not to notice the employee’s masks.

“We chose to do zero indoor seating, even though, we’re allowed to. We’re doing everything we can to protect our customers.”

Brawley has been allowed to re-open and he wants to stay that way.

“People weren’t making good decisions, so we’re doing what we have to do to protect our crew.”

But it looks like soon, that decision could be more than just his.

“My motion is to require it in Mecklenburg County to the extent of our legal authority,” County Commissioner Trevor Fuller said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Commissioners have talked for weeks about a mask mandate and soon, it could become a requirement. They passed a motion to get county staff to draft the order.

“I think people expect us to to it. In fact, i think people think we’re behind the game,” Fuller said.

This comes as the state is likely to have their own order, soon. County officials say the governor is likely to order masks and face coverings at inside businesses, for employees and customers.

Brawley says he has had no problem turning away customers, but thinks that if everyone is required to wear them it’ll help the COVID-19 numbers and quiet anyone who has a problem with it.

“Normally you wouldn’t see this type of irresponsible behavior, but maybe the government should step in,” Brawley said.

Now, commissioners passed the motion to mandate masks, but the order still needs to be made and there’s a process of getting the other towns to sign on. However, this could change depending on what the Governor announces.

