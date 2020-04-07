Mecklenburg County detention officer tests positive for COVID-19

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County detention officer has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The detention officer was tested for the virus over the weekend after being screened on Friday, April 3 and exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

The officer reported to Detention Center-Central and was advised by medical staff to go home and get tested.

MCSO says they have taken several precautions to ensure the safety of staff and inmates since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We are very thankful the screening process has worked and averted a potential exposure from entering our facility. We will continue to make adjustments to do whatever we can to slow the spread of this virus. I wish the employee a speedy recovery and return to work,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Both the Mecklenburg County Health Department and MCSO are working to notify and quarantine those who were in close contact with the infected officer.

This is the first case of an MCSO staff member or contractor. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our detention population.

MCSO continues to follow the CDC guidelines and is doing its best to prevent the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the detention centers.