Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer suspended amid investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer has been suspended while Charlotte Mecklenburg Police conduct a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, May 20, 2021, Detention Officer Kyle Harris was placed on paid administrative leave.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is independently handling the criminal investigation and has the full cooperation of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

No charges have been filed at this time and no additional details have been released. FOX 46 has reached out to CMPD requesting more information.