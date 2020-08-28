Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting inmate faces charges

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Following the arrest of a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy, the Sheriff is speaking to Fox 46 about the state of the jail.

Officer Darryl Shavers was arrested and fired for allegedly assaulting an inmate.

A reporter says the officer allegedly assaulted the inmate after the inmate threw a paper cup at the officer.

Sheriff McFadden says the jail is experiencing just what we are experiencing in our day to day lives on the outside. He says tensions are high and anxiety is real because of the pandemic. He says he needs jail support.

“We are actually short because people are taking time off. People are taking more time than normal,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

As we see changes in society, the Mecklenburg County jail is also seeing the same changes. Officers are on edge, some are taking more leave time, according to the Sheriff.

“In the last couple of weeks, we have reviewed all of our use of force reports and I have reviewed it personally the day of and the day after the initial report. Reviewing that I had questions about this report,” he said.

An incident report says Officer Shavers didn’t document what happened accurately between him and the inmate but the incident was captured on video.

“It disturbs me. It’s very disappointing but I’m well aware of that because of my background in law enforcement and I’m well aware that things slip through the cracks,” said McFadden.

Sheriff McFadden says inmates aren’t getting as much free time for activities as they did before the pandemic and he says he believes that’s one of many reasons tensions are high.

“We’re talking about… how you keep morale up and use of force down. Actually I’m speaking on it nationally with the sheriffs association within the next week,” he said.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE