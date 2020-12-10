Mecklenburg County detention center in lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak spreads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Detention Center is going into lockdown as an outbreak of COVID-19 continues to worsen.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that 107 inmates are currently positive for the virus. More than 20 staff memebrs tested positive.

To minimize additional exposure, the Detention Center is no longer allowing visitation and stopped all movement of inmates for at least the next 48 hours, keeping all residents in isolation while they complete contact tracing.

No in-custody defendants will be transported for court appearances tomorrow, the Sheriff’s Office says.

In a statement Thursday, the 26th Judicial Court stated that

Defendants will not be transported to court for in-person district court hearings on Friday, Dec. 11 or Monday, Dec. 14. Superior Court hearings are still scheduled to occur on Monday.

The court says the DA’s office will take necessary action on probable cause cases without jeopardizing constitutional or statutory rights, and defense attorneys can request bond conferences for any defendant who was scheduled for a bond hearing.

The Sheriff’s Office says all Detention Center staff will continue to be tested throughout Friday and Saturday.

If any additional staff test positive, the lockdown may need to continue into next week. Testing of residents will continue as well.

Only two of the 107 active-positive cases have required treatment in the infirmary. Officials say the vast majority remain asymptomatic and those with any symptoms are mild.

“I remain grateful for and amazed by the commitment and dedication of the staff at the Detention

Center, and of our incredible team of healthcare providers with Wellpath,” Sheriff McFadden said.

“These are challenging times for us all. Our residents and their families should know that we continue to do all that we can to care for and protect those individuals entrusted to us. Perhaps the most difficult aspect of this horrible virus is that it can be spread so easily by individuals who have no idea that they themselves are sick.”

