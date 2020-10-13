Mecklenburg County COVID-19 ambassadors work to slow spread

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County COVID Ambassadors have been on the job for a month now.

Nearly seven months into the pandemic and the county has more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 300 deaths, and the numbers are increasing every day.

In August, the county decided to make this position available in hopes of slowing the spread.

Michelle Boyd, one of seven ambassadors, said she joined because it’s right up her alley in the medical field.

“A big part of our training was reading through all the documents, making sure we’re familiar with the guidelines because when they come to us with a question, we should be confident. We should know what the guidelines are,” Boyd said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

As of now, Boyd says with the state moving into Phase 3, there hasn’t been overwhelming work. She describes her daily duties as responding to complaints about establishments and stopping by businesses to create a relationship between the county and owners.

She said even though they do respond to complaints, they try to turn a bad situation into good.

“Not directly address the complaint in our visit, but basically just provide as much education as possible, so they are clear on what the guidelines should be so they know what to do moving forward.”

We asked Boyd what’s the most common issue she’s come across while making her rounds. She said, “Wearing the masks incorrectly. So, people wearing them below the nose, or having them hanging from their ear.” She then added, “You know that’s not the most alarming thing because at least they know they should be wearing the masks, it’s more about providing the education once again, and make sure they understand for the mask to be most effective, it should be over their nose.”

To learn more about the COVID Ambassador job description, click here.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE