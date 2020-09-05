Mecklenburg County couples may be stuck waiting to say ‘I do’ with marriage license office backed up

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Couples across Mecklenburg County may be forced to wait even longer to say “I do.” The Register of Deeds office is closed for in-person visits due to the pandemic.

For the soon-to-be Carnegies, it’s been one thing after another trying to get married during a global pandemic.

“Being a pandemic bride is definitely totally different. It brings a different type of stress,” soon-to-be bride Melissa Cantey said.

First, their venue closed down for good. Then, had to reschedule their wedding date. Most recently, they found out the Register of Deeds is scheduling appointments online only for a marriage license.

“With it being closed, a lot of people are having to call, so you have to call back-to-back. Sometimes you may not get an answer so you have to leave messages. Someone eventually got back to me and called me and we were able to lock down a date, but I know those dates are filling up,” Cantey said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Luckily, the Carnegies made an appointment in advance and got their marriage license, but FOX 46 heard from another local couple who says their wedding is approaching and appointments are booked up through October in Mecklenburg County to get a license.

“Here’s the good news: In any county in North Carolina, you can get your marriage license. The actual application for the marriage license,” Officiant Jim Lytle said.

The Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds Office said in a statement to FOX 46, “Due to Covid-19, we have had to alter our procedure for issuing marriage licenses to an appointment only process to reduce risks for visitors as well as staff.”

People have gone to neighboring counties, like Union, to get their license. From one pandemic bride to another, Cantey says it will all be worth it.

“As for help and communicate with your partner about anything you may be going through as a bride and the stressors of being a bride and keep a sting foundation around you,” she said.

The best way to get around this issue if you haven’t picked up your marriage license and you’re getting married really soon, is to go to a nearby county and get it.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE