Mecklenburg County commissioners working to allocate nearly $50M in COVID funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More coronavirus relief funding will soon be available for people who live in Mecklenburg County, but commissioners are trying to decide how to allocate the money.

The county has about $48 million to dish out and they will be discussing ways to allocate the funds in just a few minutes.

Commissioner Leigh Altman told FOX 46 that the funds will most likely go towards rental assistance and relief to those who have been financially affected by COVID-19.

The board came up with a spending plan for this money so we will hear exactly where they plan to put it tonight.

The commissioners will also be listening to a presentation from the COVID-19 task force. For updates on the current handlings of the pandemic throughout Mecklenburg County.

When it comes to vaccines, other counties in the area

Gaston County health leaders tell us they are getting 1,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

Those vaccines will be allocated for the homeless, homebound seniors and other groups that may have a hard time getting to a vaccine clinic.

Gaston County also says they opening a mass vaccination clinic to the Eastridge Mall parking lot where they plan to vaccinate nearly 1,200 people on Friday alone.