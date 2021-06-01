Mecklenburg County Commissioners approve $2 billion operating budget, including restriction from CMS for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved a $2 billion budget on Tuesday for the 2022 fiscal year with a 7-2 vote.

BUDGET PASSED 7-2. @susanrodmcd and @LauraMeierD5 were the only two commissioners to vote against the budget. Both have spoken in defense of CMS, despite 25% of CMS schools low performing and no plan with measurable metrics to improve educational outcomes. — Emma Withrow (@emma_withrow) June 1, 2021

However, the adoption controversially restricts $56 million from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools due to an ongoing battle of how the district plans to spend the dollars. The county wants CMS to address more gaps in educational attainment.

The county says funding is for specific administrative categories that do not impact the classroom. This represents 11% of CMS’s FY2022 County Appropriation.

The CMS Board of Education responded by saying the MBOCC “erroneously claimed” that it has oversight and authority to withhold the funds, and that the districts do have a plan that the county has seen “many times.:

“We are dismayed that this funding dispute has reached the point where we must seek statutory

resolution — but we will not stand by while the County impedes our efforts to educate students,”

said Elyse Dashew, chair of the Board of Education. “The misinformation campaign, political

theater, and grandstanding by the County has only served to distract CMS from our core work. The County has claimed we have no strategic plan; we do, and they have seen it many times.“

The $2 billion budget is an increase of $105 million from the current 2021 operating budget and the priorities include expanding affordable housing, advancing environmental leadership, expanding MECK Pre-K, improving workforce development and reducing education attainment gaps.

It also funds the County’s critical services and programs. The adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2022 goes into effect on July 1, 2021.

