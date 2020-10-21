Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners: 50 cases of COVID-19 connected to events at Charlotte church

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 50 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to one church in Mecklenburg County, according to the Board of Commissioners.

At the meeting, county officials discussed the slight uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county, and noted that more than four dozen cases have now been confirmed as a result of events at United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to confirm that we’re up to 50 laboratory-confirmed cases associated with that event,” Dr. Raynard Washington with the Mecklenburg County Health Department told commissioners at their Tuesday night meeting.

Officials say five of those cases involve people who live at congregate facilities. County health officials also said they have around 75 contacts that are in quarantine that were in contact with people who became sick from the event at the church.

“Those 50 cases alone have 75 people that have been contacted for quarantine,” Washington said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Officials say the United House of Prayer event was a week-long event that brought people from all over the country. As that week went on, more people got exposed, but they believe the bulk were on Oct. 10 and 11 when the gatherings at the church were at their highest.

“I am a part of that fellowship with the House of Prayer,” commissioner Vilma Leake said.

Leake, a member of the church, did express concern over the cases.

“Elder Murray did come to Charlotte to direct the process for seating within that facility. So, sometimes the best you do is not always all you can do, sometimes you can’t control it,” Leake said.

That elder with the church’s national office that Leake mentioned briefly spoke to commissioners, touting their cleaning practices.

“We are serious about the health of those that worship with us,” Murray said.

Since the outbreak, the leaders over the church in charlotte have not spoken publicly and even though they have been urged to not have services in the near future, there is no indication yet as to whether or not they will.

The Health Department is also now urging anyone who attended the events at the church between Oct. 4-11 to get tested.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE