Mecklenburg County begins vaccinating homebound individuals

A health worker applies a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event carried out by the Department of Health and the Voces nonprofit organization, at the Miramar Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County public health officials say they have begun vaccinating individuals who are homebound.

The county says on Tuesday, March 30, in coordination with Mecklenburg County Emergency Management, they began providing COVID-19 shots to individuals who cannot leave their houses.

Eight homebound individuals were vaccinated as part of the trial run.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Individuals who want to be vaccinated at their houses must complete the homebound vaccination request form on the County’s website.

At this time, there have been more than 500 requests for homebound vaccinations and county workers will be vaccinating those individuals in partnership with EMS over the next several weeks.

Click here for more information.