Mecklenburg County backs off hiring influencers with taxpayer dollars

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County officials are backing away from a plan to pay social media influencers to promote social distancing.

“Public Health has received an overwhelming response from a number [of] social media users and community leaders who have offered to help spread the message as a community service,” officials with CharMeck Joint Information Center told FOX 46 on Friday.

“At this time,” officials say, “Public Health is exploring the option of working with such users at no cost.”

For days, FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant has been pressing county officials about its decision to hire 30 influencers and “local celebrities.” The county would not say what firm it was working with, how influencers would be selected, or how much this would cost taxpayers.

The four-week campaign is aimed at young people and non-Hispanic African Americans over 60 years of age.

While some bloggers and influencers praised the idea and said the money would help them at a time when jobs are scarce, the conservative Civitas Institute in Raleigh called the decision a waste of money.

“Do we really believe young people aren’t aware of what’s going on that they need to be social distancing, that they need to be washing their hands and that sort of thing?,” asked Civitas Institute President Donald Bryson. “I don’t think this is really necessary and I’m not sure that it’s a good use of taxpayer time or money.”

Bryson also questioned whether influencers, rather than county health officials, were the right messengers.

Proponents of the idea, like Charlotte influencer and blogger Jenna Gribble, said the social media campaign would reach younger people who are less likely to watch the news.

“I think we’re influencing them,” said Gribble, “to say, ‘Stay home, please.’”

On Thursday, county officials told FOX 46 they were still “negotiating” a contract with an unnamed firm to handle the rollout of the campaign, which was expected to start this week.