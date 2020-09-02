Mecklenburg County aligns with Governor’s Phase 2.5 alcohol sales restrictions

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County has eliminated their alcohol sale restrictions and is now aligning with the rules outlined in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 “Safer at Home” order.

The change will take place beginning at 5 p.m. in the city of Charlotte, and the towns of Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville, and will go until Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

This doesn’t mean that restrictions on alcohol consumption are going away though.

The 11 p.m. curfew on sale of alcoholic drinks is still in place until Oct. 2. Restaurants remain subject to capacity limits and still have to adhere to previous requirements for in-person dining.

You can sit at bars for food and beverage consumption at restaurants with appropriate social distancing measures in place.

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, amusement parks, dance halls and other entertainment facilities will remain closed and other large venues are still subject to mass gathering limits.

“While the number of new cases is improving, we continue to see a large number of COVID-19 cases among young adults,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “The continued restrictions on alcohol sales are an effective way to limit large numbers of mostly younger residents gathering in various establishments with no face coverings or social distancing which is not conducive to slowing the spread of this virus.”

Other changes under Phase 2.5 of the State’s “Safer at Home” Order include: