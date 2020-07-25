Mecklenburg County alcohol restriction goes into effect Friday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bars in Mecklenburg County had to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Friday night under the new rule just put into place this week.

Charlotte Beer Garden is a go to hangout in South End and while some guests are concerned new rules will hurt business, the manager says the new restrictions are keeping the community, guests and employees safe.

“We have to stop all service food and alcohol at 11:00 and then we’re totally done, shut down, 7 days a week,” owner Steve Naticchione said.

The new restrictions from the county are aimed at curving COVID-19 among young adults, but they’re not very popular with crowds in South End.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I’m upset about it and I feel like it’s also not impacting people our age, frankly,” one customer told FOX 46.

“I mean we got to have a little give and take and it’s getting to the extreme but at the same time, I guess I get it,” said another.

Charlotte Beer Garden opened in January just before the pandemic hit- their record-breaking number of drafts brings large crowds that now have to leave at 11 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.

“Got open, got a great response then had to close down a little bit and then back open for takeout and now we’re back to 50 percent. And with the new law we have to close at 11:00 now but just doing our part, whatever we can do right now,” Naticchione said.

Some patrons are frustrated, chalking it up as yet another repercussion of COVID-19, but they’re glad the county is making an effort to keep businesses open.

“Any way you slice it it’s not ideal. No one’s going to be happy. I think we just kind of got to bite the bullet and almost go to one extreme or the other; enjoy yourself or shut everything down.”

Some customers tell FOX 46 they don’t think the new rule will have the impact the county is hoping for, while Charlotte Beer Garden says they’re just looking forward to the future.

MORE FROM FOX 46: