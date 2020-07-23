Mecklenburg County alcohol ban leaves restaurants, breweries frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Drinking at your favorite restaurant or brewery past 11 p.m. in Mecklenburg county is coming to an end Thursday night.

Charlotte and six other towns hope by enforcing this new rule, fewer people will flock outside and the spread of COVID-19 will decrease.

But towns like Huntersville and Cornelius decided to opt out of this agreement.

Huntersville Mayor John Aneralla elaborated to FOX 46’s Lanaya Lewis on why he didn’t join on.

“I been for the last three months, one that’s advocated to minimize the confusion… to align with whatever’s the governor’s order.”

He then said signing would have jeopardized small businesses already suffering, especially since most don’t stay open overnight.

“We have one brewery that closes by 11, so it wasn’t so much an issue here as maybe in Charlotte.” Mayor Aneralla also felt the town would’ve had to cancel events like baseball tournaments set for this weekend.

On the other hand, restaurants and breweries like Heist Brewery feel like they’re taking another hit. With the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. alcohol ban, they’ll be losing a portion of money. A situation no business wants to face while adjusting to new restrictions.

“It doesn’t affect us too bad because it’s only an hour for Friday and Saturday for us,” said Managing Partner Spencer Farrell. “Most other days we close at 10, but still that hour sales wise makes a difference, but safety wise I’m kind of torn on it. It’s going to keep people at home.”

Bethany McDonald, a regular at the brewery is torn too.

She says while she understands the safety aspect of the new ban, businesses are going to keep sinking.

“I think a lot of the problem is not testing people outside of the restaurant industry. I understand what they’re doing, but I’m not a huge fan of the 11:00 ban.”