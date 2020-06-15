Mecklenburg Co. faith leaders urge continued caution around COVID-19

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A diverse group of interfaith leaders released a video this past weekend calling for continued vigilance against COVID-19.

Leaders recommend physical distancing, face masks, washing hands, and virtual worship.

The idea for the video was sparked by similar efforts in Memphis, TN.

Rev. Dr. Joe Clifford, the pastor of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, encouraged his Mecklenburg County colleagues to participate, and he and his staff created the finished project.

“As North Carolina reopens and summer begins, COVID-19 continues to spread in our city, county, and state. The need to protect our most vulnerable neighbors is intensifying as cases increase, hospitalizations rise and deaths continue,” Rev. Clifford said in the video.

The project was begun before the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the protests those killings sparked. MeckMIN Executive Director Rev. LeDayne McLeese Polaski explained the decision to go ahead with the video release.

“We have hesitated to share this video at this moment for fear that it might be perceived as turning a deaf ear to the righteous cries of protest and ignoring the necessary work of change, but we do so now because COVID-19, like and in many ways because of systemic racism, is also a clear and present danger, especially to people of color,” Rev. LeDayne McLeese Polaski said. “In creating this, we have come together across differences as one part of our effort toward creating a community that is safer for all.”

You can view the video here: