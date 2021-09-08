Meck County discusses new plan to help house homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners heard about a whole new plan to tackle housing and homelessness issues. The complex problems have plagued the county for years, but data shows they have gotten worse since the start of the pandemic.

The 2025 Housing and Homelessness Strategy is the first broad effort to address the lack of affordable housing and displacement in Mecklenburg County. The plan will utilize a combination of public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders to fix the issues.

On an average night in Mecklenburg County, more than 3,000 individuals are sleeping outside or in a shelter. Floyd Davis, the CEO of Community Link, thinks the plan is a great start.

“As our city prospers and grows, and prices of things go up, it creates a greater number of people who are unable to afford housing. And so, I’m happy that our community is trying to get their arms around this issue,” Davis said.

Local leaders expect to present the entire 2025 Housing and Homelessness Prevention plan by October.