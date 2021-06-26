Meck County detention officer stabbed, seriously injured in altercation with inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was seriously injured during an altercation with an inmate early Saturday morning, the MCSO confirms.

A female officer was transported to the hospital after being stabbed by the inmate inside the detention center.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Medic says they responded to an incident at the detention center around 5:30 a.m. and someone was transported with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.