Meaning of Memorial Day found at veteran’s cemetery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For many families Memorial Day means a visit to the graveyard instead of the grill.

At Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, families mourned the loss of loved ones. Hundreds of American flags line the headstones of heroes in a section dedicated to those who served.

“I pray to God take care of my family,” said one mother, who immigrated from Vietnam more than a decade ago.

Her two sons serve in the Armed Forces. Mak Rmuah is at Fort Bragg. Reached by phone, he urged people to take a moment to remember those who gave their lives.

“The fallen soldiers who have passed away and missing-in-action, prisoners of war, as well as the soldiers who passed away throughout history,” he said by phone. “People who fought for a good cause.”

“There’s a US Navy in World War II,” said Vicki Noble, pointing to a headstone, with her 10-year-old daughter, Peyton. “They came back heroes.”

Every Memorial Day, for the past five years, they leave coins on the graves of veterans. It’s a way of showing the families that their loved ones are not forgotten even by those who never knew them.

“We owe them thanks. We owe them recognition. We owe them respect,” said Noble. “This is what Memorial Day is all about.”

Her great-uncle, Bill Hoover, was killed in France during WWII. He was 24 years old. Noble still keeps the letters and postcards he sent her mother before he died. He writes that he’s well and hopes to see her soon.

“We have no idea what our country would be like if they didn’t give their lives,” she said.

For Peyton, it’s a real-life history lesson.

“I can see all the people that have died and see it not through Zoom, through my eyes,” she said. “I like it because I get to learn all about history here.”

History honored as the Queen City remembers those who sacrificed everything.

“It’s not just a shopping day. It’s not just a going to the beach day. But we really need to remember what people have done for us,” said Noble.

She offers a prayer at the graves as she whispers a note of gratitude.

“Thank you for serving,” she says.