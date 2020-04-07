McMaster issues statewide ‘home or work’ order

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide ‘home or work’ order on Monday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. McMaster says if you do not have to go out for essential items, doing recreation, visiting family, or performing essential work, you should stay home.

As of Sunday the South Carolina Department of Health had reported 2,049 confirmed cases with 44 deaths.

132 new cases were reported including four new deaths, three of which involved elderly individuals.

Just across the North Carolina border in Rock Hill, the police department announced on Monday that two of its officers tested positive for the virus.

183 new cases have raised the state total to 2,232 as of Monday.