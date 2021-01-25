McMaster comments on SC vaccine progress, ‘Still much more to be done.’

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted out recent vaccine numbers in the state, saying that there is room for improvement.

McMaster’s Sunday tweet included a short video with vaccination numbers from January 16 to January 20. According to the video, over 50,000 vaccinations were administered between that time period. The number has been growing steadily with 1,861 on January 16 to 20,642 on January 20.

McMaster says that he is proud to see the improvement. However, he thinks that the state can do better.

“There is still there is still much more to be done to get the vaccine to South Carolinians who want it as quickly as possible,” McMaster said in the tweet.