Mayhem at the mall: Police looking for leads after gunshot leads to Northlake evacuation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Hundreds of people were inside Northlake Mall on Saturday when several of them heard gunshots.

The mall closed earlier than usual because of it and everyone was evacuated.

Police arrived on the scene quickly and off duty officers responded to it.

Police investigated and said someone fired a gun near the AMC Theatre and food court.

Alyssa Carpenter was with her family inside when the shot was fired around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Her daughter got lost as people inside rushed for cover. She was reunited with her a little while later.

“It was very terrifying, I was running and I was screaming her name,” Carpenter said. “I ran the whole entire building until I finally found her.”

Monica Brown was also in the mall when the gunman fired the shot. She was inside Dillard’s and said it was a scary scene as people tried to hide and get away.

“We just heard a loud scream and everyone started running,” Brown said. “It was just chaos, everybody was just running, dropping everything throwing their clothes on the ground just doing what they could, acting like they had to survive.”

Deputy Chief Estella Patterson with CMPD said one person who police are familiar with shot a gun inside the mall, sending people running for their lives.

The bullet didn’t hit a person but instead, it hit a business inside.

“One of the individuals is known or possibly known to our detectives, our police officers,” Patterson said.

Right now, police are following leads as to what led up to the shooting. Patterson said there was no animosity leading up to it and they don’t believe there was an actual target. As for the people who were inside and were told to shelter in place, they said they’re glad that they are okay and that no one was shot.

“It was really scary,” Brown said. “My heart was racing, I couldn’t breathe and it was just really scary altogether.”

Police have not said whether the person who shot the gun is in custody. We do know that medic assisted three people, one of them was taken to the hospital for an incident unrelated to the shooting.