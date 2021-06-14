Matthews residents hoping to finally bring whiskey distillery downtown

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In charming downtown Matthews, you’ll find bars, breweries and beer gardens up and down North Trade Street.

But one thing you won’t find is a distillery.

Matt Simpkins and Thomas Bogan hope to change that.

“It’s grown from year-to-year to be something that we’re really excited about. And we’re really passionate about it,” said Bogan, one of the owners of Oaklore Distilling Company.

“And we can’t wait to bring it to the town of Matthews and the people here.”

The whiskey business started under unusual circumstances.

Bogan, the owner of a construction company, and Simpkins, the Pastor at Christ South, bonded through bourbon and fellowship.

One night, during a men’s retreat, the guys found themselves sharing drinks and devotionals.

“It was just incredible to see guys open up that needed to talk about things. They all had a story to tell. So for us, Oaklore is all about stories,” said Simpkins.

That started a year-long project to create a distillery in their hometown of Matthews.

But that’s when they ran into some rocks.

Current zoning rules in Matthews say a distillery can’t open within 500 feet of a residential neighborhood.

Meanwhile, bars and breweries don’t have those same regulations.

Monday night, the men asked the town council to update it’s regulations to allow development within 150 feet of a residential neighborhood.

“It’s a brand new thing. So anytime you’re doing something new you’re gonna be cutting through the ice,” Simpkins said.

A public forum on the proposed zoning changes will be held next month.

If everything goes according to plan, the guys say they hope to be serving drinks in the next six months to a year.

“Just to be a part of the town and give back to the town, that’s something we’re really excited about,” Bogan said.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the distillery is urged to email them at contact@oakloredistilling.com