14 months later, Matthews man says Lowe’s still hasn’t finished $20K kitchen remodel

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A renovation gone wrong has one Matthews man frustrated, dealing with a massive delay in the completion of his kitchen.

Cabinets not installed, a mess of damaged, warped, or discolored cabinets in his basement, and it’s all for a project he says was originally supposed to be completed a year ago.

Dustin Bealby reached out to us last week about his remodeling project in his kitchen. It’s an investment he financed using a Lowe’s credit card in February of last year. That included installation.

If you take a look at some of Bealby’s kitchen you may notice a good portion of it looks nice, and it should as he paid $20,000 for it last year. But if you take a look at the rest of his kitchen, you’ll see it’s not even done yet.

14 months on, that project still has not been completed and he wants to know why.

“14 months of headaches,” Bealby said. “We’re missing a cabinet and everything around our refrigerator, trim and molding up top, baseboards to complete it, some knobs haven’t even been put on.”

That’s not even all of it. Bealby says he decided to finance the remodel on the Lowe’s credit card after going to the Lowe’s of Indian Land back in February 2020.

He tells FOX 46 that he was given an initial timeline of four to six weeks, but during that time, the pandemic lockdown and restrictions happened.

Bealby says a delay because of that is understandable, but that it shouldn’t be the reason his remodel isn’t complete. He showed FOX 46 e-mails, dating back months, about the delay, that he tried to address with Lowe’s, both at the store and the corporate level.

“People keep coming into the home and saying ‘we’re going to take care of it for you’,” Bealby said.

But it hasn’t been taken care of yet. FOX 46 reached out to Lowe’s, detailing the issues Bealby says he’s had and the fact that it’s still happening, and asking for an explanation.

In a statement, they told FOX 46: “Thank you for informing us of the below issue with our customer. We are working internally to resolve this matter and will provide an update when available.”

Bealby also showed us what’s in his basement. Parts of the kitchen cabinets, either the wrong size, broken, and even the wrong color. Contractors, once noticing the issues, refused to install it. Bealby says, despite all this, he’s still paying off that $20,000 remodel every month.

“We’re stuck holding the bill. It’s not like we can’t stop paying it,” Bealby said.

At this point, though, he says he’d like something to show for it.

“I don’t have answers and I can’t move on with my life.”

Bealby says he’s got a couple of other projects he wants to complete, too and just to give you a sense of how long this wait has actually been, he explained to FOX 46 that he and his wife got pregnant while waiting for the project to be completed. Their baby is now several weeks old.

After FOX 46 reached out to Lowe’s about this story, Bealby says they contacted him about the delay and are wanting to make it right. We reached out for an update from Lowe’s earlier today. They have so far not gotten back to us.