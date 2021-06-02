Matthews family asks D.A. to file charges in son’s shooting death

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The family of a man shot and killed at a Matthews apartment playground two years ago say they are still fighting for answers and justice.

Jonathan Swierski, 20, was gunned down at the Paces Pointe Apartments in 2019. The shooter was a friend of his and told police the shotgun went off “on accident” during a fight, according to the 911 call.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather declined to press charges saying they couldn’t prove the shooter ever pointed his gun at anyone. The family has since hired an attorney and says new evidence, come to light during civil litigation, shows the shooter did in fact point his gun and lied to police.

In a nine-page letter delivered to Merriweather Wednesday, the family and their attorney are asking for the case to be given another look. They want second-degree murder or manslaughter charges to be filed.

“What I’m asking DA Merrieather to do is, please sir, look at it yourself. Evaluate it and then let a jury decide,” said the victim’s father, Scott Swierski. “My son, you know, he deserves justice.”

FOX 46 is not naming the shooter because he has not been charged with a crime.

The family has filed civil lawsuits but say they want a criminal conviction.

“Our office declines to comment at this time,” said Mecklenburg County DA spokesperson Meghan McDonald.