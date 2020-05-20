‘Matthews Alive’ Labor Day festival canceled amid pandemic

A major Labor Day festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Matthews Alive Festival will not go on as planned this year. It’s been a labor day tradition for nearly 30 years, but the board of directors says with so many uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus, they’ve decided to cancel.

This year’s festival was scheduled for September 4-7. It’s a big money maker for local non-profits and takes hundreds of volunteers to make it happen.

According to the Board of Directors, with so many people expected on the grounds, there would be too much exposure from handrails, bounce houses, floats and food.

In a statement to FOX 46, the Executive Director said, “after safety, our second main concern is the lack of funding that will be available in 2020 for our non-profit partners. We plan to highlight them and their missions on our website and social media over the coming weeks and if folks would like to contribute to them directly. We hope they will consider doing so.”

The Board plans to focus their efforts on planning for a safe return of Matthews Alive next year.