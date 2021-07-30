Massive Good Year Blimp impresses at week-long air show in Wisconsin

by: Hawker Vanguard

July 28 2021 05:00 am

OSHKOSH, WI. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Named “Wingfoot Three” after the famous Goodyear Tire Company logo, one of the largest airships in the world turned heads at the EAA AirVenture.

The latest generation in semi-rigid lighter than air vessel was put into service in 2018. The Goodyear Tire Company operates its fleet of Zeppelin airships across the country. Each one travels to make appearances at major sporting events, some in North and South Carolina.

Chief Pilot Michael Dougherty told FOX 46 that the uniqueness of this airship still captures audiences young and old.

“Lighter than air is something that has really kind of thrilled people since it was invented in the late 19th century,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty said that despite the simple design and mechanics of the airship, many features are advanced like what you would find on a commercial airliner.

“[Wingfoot Three has] an all-glass cockpit, fly by wire, really a unique aircraft,” he added. “We started flying these in 2014 and 2015 at EAA AirVenture. This one is the newest of the new – a 2018 model.”

