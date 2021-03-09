Massive fire rips through Statesville building

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A massive fire tore through a business in Statesville Tuesday night.

The flames broke out at Crazy Dave’s Discount Variety Store at 1521 Shelton Avenue around 9 p.m.

By 10 p.m., fire crews at the scene were reporting that they were losing progress on the blaze and that flames were blowing through the roof of the building. Power lines also fell in the area due to the fire, landing on an engine.

Troutman Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to help crews bring down the flames. As of 10:30 p.m. it was still blazing.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.