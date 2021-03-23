1 dead in massive blaze that destroyed New York senior living facility

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (WPIX) — One person is dead after a large fire ripped through an assisted living facility in Rockland County, New York, early Tuesday.

Firefighters told WPIX that flames broke out just after 1 a.m. at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults.

Video from overnight showed a portion of the structure collapsing amid the raging inferno.

Nursing home building collapses in Monsey, NY after raging fire completely destroys it. pic.twitter.com/uwN0hc6uJb — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

At one point, multiple people were trapped inside the facility as the fire grew, according to crews on the scene.

Fire officials later confirmed one resident was killed in the fire. Their identity was not immediately released.

Firefighters said they helped evacuate “a number of residents” from the facility and took them to safe locations.

Video showed at least one person being taken from the scene on a stretcher, but it was not immediately clear how many others might be injured.

Update: These seniors were evacuated about an hour ago from the Evergreen nursing home in Spring Valley, they were taken to to the Golden Acre Rest Home at 11 Prospect Street in Spring Valley.



They are safe and are out of harms way. pic.twitter.com/U2ZSd6AdkC — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) March 23, 2021

The Greater New York Red Cross said the city asked them to be on standby and that all the residents evacuated had been moved to neighboring facilities.

Dozens of firefighters from across the region responded to help ensure resident safety and try to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter became trapped inside the burning building for some time but was able to escape. That firefighter was being treated for injuries, emergency responders said.

Orange & Rockland Utilities said it cut power to the immediate area around the scene of the fire.