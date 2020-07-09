Mask mandates continue popping up across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As cases of coronavirus continue to rise across the Carolinas, many cities, towns and counties are putting their own mask mandates into place.

In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has already issued an order that masks must be work in any public places where social distancing isn’t possible. Health officials with NCDHHS continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask and wash their hands regularly.

In South Carolina, however, there is no statewide mandate. While Governor Henry McMaster and other state leaders continue to encourage residents to wear masks, the Governor has said it will not be a requirement.

Here are the areas across the Carolinas that have decided to create their own mask mandates at this time.

North Carolina

South Carolina