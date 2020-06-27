Mask debate continues, law enforcement joins as mandate goes into effect

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some local governments have taken a step back from the mask mandate, saying they’re not going to enforce it.

The Iredell County Sheriff wrote on Facebook, saying “I firmly believe that the order mandating face coverings is not only unconstitutional but un-enforceable.”

“It’s going to still be the same thing. The governor can say you have to do it but unless police cooperate, it’s going to be the same thing. People are going to do whatever they want,” one shopper in Iredell County told FOX 46.

The language in the Governor’s order takes away law enforcements power to step in, but sheriffs from several counties say even if they could enforce the mandate, they wouldn’t

“Either way there will be people that want to wear it and will wear it and then there’s people that won’t wear it at all. And, I think it should be your choice,” said another.

Several sheriffs across the area have chimed in on Facebook.

“If they’re told to do something there’s always those people who are just, ‘oh I’m not going to do it because it’s my right.”

Cabarrus County Sheriff Van Shaw posted a portion of the executive order which says law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce face covering requirements.

“If they enforce it people are going to have to wear it but, personally, I don’t think they should.”

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says he firmly believes the order is not only unconstitutional, but also unenforceable, and he has no intention to do so.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown says he’s committed to protecting personal freedoms and their service and commitment will not waiver no matter the crisis.

Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey is encouraging all citizens to be responsible and respectful of others, whether wearing a face mask or not. He also asked people to avoid calling 911 to report mask violations.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says businesses reserve the right to enforce the order. Anyone who doesn’t comply can be asked to leave and if they don’t officers can be called for trespassing.