Mask confusion: Mandate in Meck County still leaving customers unsure of where to wear it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The highest concentration of COVID-19 cases right now is in Uptown, Elizabeth and South End.

Data from the Mecklenburg County Dept. of Public Health, released last week, showed rates in those areas, per 100,000 people, were–in one case–double the county average, and there are fears that with confusion over the recently-issued mask mandate, that cases could go up.

“We would follow it, but when we saw people in here not wearing masks, we thought ‘it must be okay to take our mask off’,” said Jennifer Heslin, who was in Charlotte, visiting from Connecticut.

The confusion Heslin has experienced has extended to businesses.

“Half of the people that do come in here do not wear a mask,” said Angelo Tsepelis, general manager of French Quarter Tavern. “It’s hard to police.”

The mask mandate for the city of Charlotte and unincorporated Mecklenburg County went into effect last week. The Health Department told FOX46 that they have received complaints about people and businesses not following the mandate.

Officials said there seemed to be legitimate confusion on the scope of the mandate that they have sought to address.

Tsepelis, however, said they are at a point where they simply can’t throw people out.

“We can’t do that right now. We need the clientele,” he said.

Enforcement could be happening more for the mandate. The county-wide version of the mandate takes effect Tuesday, and health officials noted that enforcement efforts will be stepped up.

However, there is a fear that the confusion over the enforcement may lead to more people inadvertently contracting COVID-19.

Tsepelis and Heslin both believe the mandate’s enforcement needs to be consistent if it’s going to take effect.

“If you’re inside the bar without a mask, we’re all sharing the same air, still,” said Heslin.