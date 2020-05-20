Many workers making more money on unemployment than at jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some people who can return to work right now say they’d rather stay home and collect unemployment.

“Everyday, I’m freaking out wondering how I’m going to pay my bills,” Kellianne Johnson said.

Johnson’s bills are doing the same thing as others across the state, continuing to pile up as she waits for an unemployment check to hit her account.

“It’s been a pain in the butt. It took a week to get it all straightened out. My account has been open all this time and now I’m just waiting,” Johnson said.

Johnson first applied for unemployment in March when she was laid off. Had she been approved she would have been making nearly double what she makes when she goes to work.

As the state eases restrictions, Johnson’s job has reopened. If she refuses to go in hoping to make the extra money from unemployment, she’d be deemed ineligible for any benefits.

“It’s crazy and only because the extra $600. If it was the regular I’d be making just the $200 but it’s only because of the extra money that,” Johnson said. “I’d say 70 percent of my coworkers have their unemployment and they don’t want to come back.”

Johnson says without a job or unemployment she’s fallen behind on paying her bills and any money she would make is a matter of playing catch up, not getting ahead.

“If my unemployment doesn’t come through, I won’t be seeing any money until the end of June,” Johnson said. “It’s not necessarily their fault. Their system isn’t designed for a pandemic. In a way you can’t blame them but it would be nice to at least know when it’s coming, so you can plan ahead.”

Johnson said she plans to do everything she can to stay afloat.