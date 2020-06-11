Many trees still down from last storms in Charlotte with more wet weather on the way

CHARLOTTE N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some neighborhoods are still dealing with downed trees from the last time storms rolled through the area.

It has been a little over two weeks since we had those almost daily severe thunderstorms hit the area. Myers Park and other south Charlotte neighborhoods were hit hard. For the most part all roads are now reopened, as they should be, but some areas like Radcliffe Avenue are still littered with downed trees.

FOX 46 reached out to the city today for some answers since many of these trees are on city-owned right of ways.

Queens Road West in Myers Park is known for big beautiful trees, but so far this summer, the neighborhood has been remembered for those same trees, coming crashing down.

Just blocks from Freedom Park, neighbors say this tree has been sitting in the grassy median for more than two weeks.

A turning lane is still slightly blocked by a large tree trunk, which neighbors say once again been here for more than two weeks.

The City of cCharlotte says it can take two to four weeks to clean-up after a storm, depending on the number of trees that are down and weather conditions following the storm.

Between May 22 and June 2, city officials say they responded to more than 300 requests for tree damage, with the majority of calls in the Myers Park neighborhood.

FOX 46 reached out to the city of charlotte for a more definitive answer about when Myers Park and surrounding neighborhoods would be clean up, but we am still waiting to hear back.

According to the city website, anyone watching right now that has a tree down in their neighborhood that is on city property, can report it to 311 or the City of Charlotte app.