Many still frustrated, waiting on stimulus checks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you still haven’t received your stimulus check, you’re not the only one. Email after email continues to pour into the FOX 46 newsroom asking us to get them results, and find out what’s happening with their stimulus checks.

“I’ve been getting this ever since they started the direct deposit,” said Craig Horack who says he checks the IRS “Get My Payment” website daily to see it’s unchanged, “Payment status not available.”

Shawn Dant is another FOX 46 viewer who’s going through a similar ordeal. “When you need something now,” he said, “I just don’t want to receive it by the end of the year, is what I’m saying.”

FOX 46 sat down with a few viewers to see what they’re going through while checking on their stimulus check status.

“I feel a little bit angry because my parents and my sister both got it on April 15th,” Horack said, “but I haven’t got it yet.”

Dant says he’s been on long-term disability from a car crash a few years ago, and hasn’t been required to pay taxes in recent years, so he’s been trying the “non-filers” IRS webpage.

“The only options they give you are ‘married filing jointly’ and ‘single,’” he said. “There is no married filing separately section for me to try.”

Still, Dant enters the information required.

“It’s right here, ‘Dear non-filer customer, we could not accept your non-filers inter payment info return due to the error listed below,’” Dant said.

Then there’s Jason Brown who got a notification from the IRS saying they deposited his payment into his Chime bank account on April 29th, but when he looks, his account doesn’t reflect the stimulus payment.

“They’re not telling me it’s not there,” Brown said. “They just say that they don’t have anything saying it was sent to them,” he said.

Brown called customer service, but said, “still nothing and they can’t give me any information still.”

FOX 46 reached out to Chime. A representative said, “please be assured we take matters like this very seriously and our team is conducting a thorough investigating of the situation.”