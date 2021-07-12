Many Huntersville residents still unaware of record gas leak

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46) – This week marks 11 months since the Colonial Pipeline leak was discovered by two teens riding an ATV in the Oehler Nature Preserve.

So far, over 1.2 million galls of gas has been recovered, along with repairs and replacement of the pipeline.

Despite the work being done and the presence that’s out near the corner of Huntersville-Concord Road and Asbury Chapel Road, FOX46 has heard numerous reports of people not being aware of the leak–the cleanup of which is largely happening underground.

Over the weekend, an environmental group known as Sunrise Movement went door-to-door to spread awareness.

“We want to know–do people feel safe? Do they feel threatened? Do they feel indifferent?,” said Hannah Stephens with Sunrise Movement.

Stephens told FOX46 of the lack of attention being given to the spill–something we’ve heard from people across political spectrums, and something that many are frustrated by.

“The lack of transparency puts people at risk,” said Stephens.

The big worry from many over the last 11 months is the potential threat to well water quality. Colonial Pipeline said continued testing has shown no effect on water wells within the vicinity of the gas leak.

Huntersville Commissioner Stacy Phillips said she wanted Colonial Pipeline representatives to come back to their board meetings to answer questions and even sent a written invitation to attend one of their two August meetings. Phillips, who made other similar attempts this year, said Colonial declined the latest invitation last week.

Colonial Pipeline has repeatedly highlighted the work they’ve done to make the Huntersville leak site safe, and the reclamation efforts that have taken place in the Oehler Nature Preserve. Colonial has stated that they will be in the area for as long as the clean-up effort takes.

Last month, Colonial came to a consent agreement with federal officials, which detailed efforts the company must take to address leak detection across their entire 5,500-mile pipeline system.

In a statement last week, Colonial said, “In accordance with our safety management practices, Colonial Pipeline began to implement learnings from the Huntersville incident almost immediately after it occurred. The consent agreement outlines a number of steps that Colonial has agreed to undertake and we appreciate the opportunity to settle this matter following consultation with PHMSA.”

Stephens said Sunrise Movement wants to see more attention, especially from federal agencies, on the pipeline leak, but also from Huntersville residents and Mecklenburg County as a whole.

“This hasn’t just happened here,” said Stephens. “It’s happened in Alabama, Georgia, Virginia.”