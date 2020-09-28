Many AT&T users in Charlotte and across SC experience outages

UPDATE 1:20PM: We are told the outage has been restored.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Many AT&T mobile users are reporting service issues in Charlotte and throughout South Carolina on Monday.

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages for services, shows issues beginning at around 9:30 a.m. with a spike in outages at 11 a.m. The site’s map shows outages reported in Charlotte, Raleigh, and along the corridor from the South Carolina coast into upstate near Spartanburg.

South Carolina Highway Patrol sent an email alert, saying the AT&T service interruption could affect calls from the media. “We are experiencing an interruption in our cell service this morning, which will impact your local CRO receiving any calls from the media until it is remedied,” an official with the SCHP’s Office of Community Relation wrote.

Mobile users with AT&T were reportedly seeing bars for service, but calls were not connecting.

This is a developing story.

