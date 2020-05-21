Manor Theatre, a Charlotte Staple, closing down

A Charlotte staple in the arts community is closing its doors for good. Despite a sign on the door of Manor Theatre saying they’re “temporarily closed,” the iconic theatre will never reopen.

“Yeah, I’m real surprised,” said Jai Budsri, owner of neighboring DeeJai. “I just found out from you that they’re closing down.”

Manor Theatre doesn’t typically show the Hollywood films you’re used to seeing.

“They’re always good,” said Leslie Hamilton who works nearby at Bond Street Wines. “Some of them get into the mainstream, but most of them are just independent,” she said.

That’s why the spot was so special to the Charlotte arts community.

“They’ve been here for a while,” said Budsri. “It’s like a staple here that people know to come here for movies.”

Eastern Federal Corporation, which has owned the property for more than 74 years, told FOX 46, “we are going to carefully consider our alternatives and be very mindful of the importance of this property to Charlotte.”

Other tenants in the strip mall wonder what that’ll mean for them.

“Some people month-to-month right now,” Budsri said, “and I don’t know what they plan to do with this building.”

Budsri says her lease is up in a year, and despite asking, she hasn’t heard anything about her renewal.

Regal didn’t say if the reasoning for Manor Theatre’s closing was due to COVID-19 or gentrification, but sent the following statement:

“We truly appreciate the loyal patronage at the Manor Twin and our partnership with Eastern Federal over the years. Our staff worked hard to provide a quality entertainment venue serving Charlotte moviegoers with art and independent film,” stated Richard Grover, VP Communications at Regal. “ With the closing of this location, we will continue to offer art and independent film at our other Regal theatres in the Charlotte area.”